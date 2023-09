Photo : YONHAP News

An additional 80 billion won, or 60-point-one million U.S. dollars, will be invested to help prop up seafood consumption amid growing concerns following the start of the wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.Vice fisheries minister Park Sung-hoon made the announcement in a briefing on Tuesday following the Cabinet’s endorsement of a plan to draw up the budget from its reserve funds this year.The additional budget will allow for coupons and various promotional events to encourage people to purchase more seafood, while also helping the fishing industry.The latest injection will supplement the 64 billion won already being spent promoting seafood consumption, bringing the total related expenditure to 144 billion won to mark the year’s largest budget allocation for a single earmarked purpose.