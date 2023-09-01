Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Taxi Fares Rise 19.1% in August, Largest Gain Since 1999

Written: 2023-09-06 10:18:18Updated: 2023-09-06 12:09:24

Taxi Fares Rise 19.1% in August, Largest Gain Since 1999

Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi fares in the country increased at the steepest pace last month since the 1999 foreign currency crisis. 

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the taxi fare index came to 120-point-19 in August, representing a 19-point-one percent increase from a year earlier. This is the largest gain since January 1999 when it soared 21 percent on-year. 

The taxi fare index has been increasing at a faster pace since last December when it rose one-point-five percent. This was followed by a 17-point-eight percent in July and a nearly 20 percent rise in August. 

The uptick began after nighttime surcharges were raised last December in Seoul and North Chungcheong Province, a move subsequently adopted by other regions including Busan, Incheon, Gwangju, Daejeon.

Additionally, in August, intracity and intercity bus fares rose by eight-point-one percent and ten-point-two percent on-year, respectively. These are the most significant increases since June 2016 and February 2020, respectively. 

As a result of these fare hikes in public transportation, the prices of public services in August recorded an on-year spike of 1.7 percent, marking the most substantial gain since October 2021.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >