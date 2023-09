Photo : KBS

The transport ministry announced on Thursday that it slapped a penalty of 18-point-seven billion won, or approximately 14 million US dollars, on 19 car makers and importers for selling automobiles that failed to meet safety standards.Among them, Renault Korea Motors received the highest penalty, amounting to three-and-a-half billion won, followed by Mercedes-Benz Korea, Hyundai Motor, Volkswagen Group Korea and Kia.The ministry said it determined the penalty amounts based on standards outlined in the Motor Vehicle Management Act after reviewing 37 recall cases conducted between last July and this January.The ministry said it will continue to monitor whether safety standards are being observed and will sternly deal with any violations in accordance with relevant laws.