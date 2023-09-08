Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Kakao Mobility to Build Generative AI Engine Customized for Mobility by 1st Half of 2024

Written: 2023-09-08 16:35:58Updated: 2023-09-08 16:39:00

Kakao Mobility to Build Generative AI Engine Customized for Mobility by 1st Half of 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Mobility has disclosed its vision to create an advanced platform with generative artificial intelligence(AI) technology customized for mobility. 

The unit of South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corporation revealed the vision during its second Next Mobility event held in Seoul on Friday. 

Under the vision, the company will combine its mobility AI technologies, including mobility engine, with platforms and based on such platforms build by the first half of next year a generative AI engine customized for mobility. 

With the envisioned engine, Kakao Mobility plans to upgrade its existing AI-based services while realizing AI-based plugins related to global mobility, logistics and delivery. 

The company said it has evolved the mobility market with innovation industries via the digital transformation of mobility services since the launch of Kakao T in 2015, adding that it plans to respond to future eras by creating an AI-based platform ecosystem.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >