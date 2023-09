Photo : YONHAP News

Global food prices fell last month.According to Seoul's agriculture ministry, the global food price index released by the Food and Agriculture Organization edged down two-point-one percent to 121-point-four in August from 124 the previous month.The index which peaked at 159-point-seven last March dropped below 123 this June before climbing back to 124 in July following the termination of the Black Sea grain deal.The UN agency follows price trends of 24 items in five categories and tallies the monthly index.Last month, prices of grains, oils, meat and dairy were all down with the exception of sugar. The sugar price index rose one-point-nine percent on expectations of worsening production conditions such as shortage of rainfall affecting India's sugar cane harvest as well as drought in Thailand.