[KBS World Exclusive] UN Rapporteur Calls for More Info. Sharing N. Korea Rights Situation

Elizabeth Salmon, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, has called for increased sharing of information on the rights situation inside the regime and to remember that the issue concerns people and their stories.Salmon, who is on a nine-day visit to South Korea to meet with government officials and North Korean defectors in the country, spoke during an interview with KBS World Radio's Korea 24.[Sound bite: UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in North Korea Elizabeth Salmon]"Those victims and but also responsibles are becoming older, are aging and we need to think about what accountability process may look like. When I say accountability of course, I am talking about justice. But we need to remember that victims also want truth, to know what happened for instance, to the family members. We want to find some sort of remedies because of their pain. Let me tell you that I also think that they need to be remembered to not to feel forgotten."The UN envoy also mentioned the need to better monitor distribution of food assistance to ensure they are given to the most vulnerable sectors of population amid a shortage crisis in the North.Korea 24's full interview with the special rapporteur will be broadcast at 7:10 p.m. Monday.