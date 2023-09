Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City plans to launch a monthly unlimited public transportation pass that will be available on a trial basis starting January 2024.According to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during a briefing held on Monday, the unlimited pass will cost 65-thousand won, or around 49 dollars, and will give unlimited use of Seoul buses, subways and bicycles.However, the Shinbundang Line, which has a different basic fare, will be excluded from the plan.It will not be accepted for use from other regions, such as Gyeonggi Province or Incheon will be eligible.Seoul City predicts that through the ‘Climate Companion Card’, approximately 500-thousand citizens will receive discounts of more than 340-thousand won annually, while reducing carbon emissions in the metropolitan area by increasing the use of public transportation.