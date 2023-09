Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has tentatively approved the sale of F-35A stealth fighter jets and related equipment to South Korea.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency(DSCA), a division of the department, announced on Wednesday that it tentatively approved the Foreign Military Sale, valued at approximately five billion U.S. dollars, as requested by Seoul.The sale includes up to 25 fighter jets, electronic warfare equipment and technological support.The DSCA said in a statement that the proposed sale will boost South Korea’s capability “to meet current and future threats by providing credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with U.S. forces.”In March, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration decided to introduce around 20 additional F-35 aircraft, which are capable of hitting North Korea’s nuclear and missile facilities in the event of contingency.