Korean Railway Workers’ Union Stage Second Day of Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Public inconveniences were reported at the country’s major train stations on Friday as the Korean Railway Workers’ Union continued their general strike for the second straight day.The collective action comes as the union demands the high-speed KTX trains be allowed access to Seoul's Suseo Station, as well as improvements in the work shift system.Max Lee reports.Report: The Korean Railway Workers’ Union continued their four-day general strike for the second day on Friday, causing public inconveniences at the country’s major train stations.According to the transport ministry, as of 6 a.m., four-thousand-783, or 26-point-one percent of 18-thousand-302 rail workers were participating in the strike, an increase from 21-point-seven percent on Thursday.Due to the strike, as of 9 a.m.., the KTX was running at 77-point-five percent of normal capacity, while the Mugunghwa trains were running at 75-point-nine percent of normal capacity.Subways were running at 84 percent of normal capacity during rush hour, despite KORAIL pushing to run its operations at over 90 percent capacity during this time.The four-day general strike has also negatively impacted those looking to travel during the weekend. Many had to either change or cancel their schedules due to the lack of tickets available, with some urgently seeking express bus tickets. By 9 a.m.., the Gangnam Express Bus Terminal in Seoul was crowded with passengers trying to take buses instead of trains.And concerns are mounting amid piling deliveries of presents and fresh produce ahead of the Chuseok holidays at the end of the month. Rail authorities are trying to ensure that the walkout will not affect the mass exodus of travelers during the long holiday.Despite the heavy inconvenience to the public, the union said it will decide on a possible second round of strikes after the on-going four-day collective action ends 9 a.m. on Monday.The Korean Railway Workers’ Union is demanding that the high-speed KTX trains be allowed access to Suseo Station in Seoul, which serves as the starting station for the Super Rapid Train (SRT), as well as improvements in the work shift system.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.