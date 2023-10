Photo : YONHAP News

President of the International Skating Union and the head of the Samsung Economic Research Institute Kim Jae-youl was elected as the newest member of the International Olympic Committee.Kim received overwhelming support, receiving 72 votes in favor and just one against out of a possible 73 votes at the IOC’s 141st General Assembly held in Mumbai, India on Monday to become the 12th South Korean IOC member in the committee's history.With this accomplishment, the son-in-law of the late Samsung Group Chair Lee Kun-hee carries on the family's tradition of having a member serve in a top global post for sports diplomacy.Kim was also elected president of the International Skating Union in June 2022, becoming the first non-European head since the organization’s founding in 1892.Kim joins two other active South Korean IOC members: Ryu Seung-min and Lee Kee-heung.