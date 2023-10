Photo : YONHAP News

A new crowd management system will be put to use as the government attempts to ensure that a tragedy like last year’s Itaewon crowd crush does not happen again.The safety ministry announced on Thursday that the system will undergo a trial run from Friday to December 15, using mobile data to track crowd density along with spatial information by area to predict overcrowding.The system allows the local government and its situation room to determine the level of crowd density in the region through a color-coded map.The 100 priority management areas selected to run the system were chosen through surveys, consultation with committees and the decision by the ministry to apply it in frequently crowded areas such as Itaewon and the Gimpo Gold subway line.