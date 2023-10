Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Asian Para Games came to a close on Saturday after a seven-day run.The game’s closing ceremony was held at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China, with South Korea's delegation entering 15th, led by silver medal-winning table tennis player Kim Young-gun.The games, which had kicked off after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw some three-thousand athletes from more than 40 countries vie to win medals in some 560 events across 22 sports.South Korea achieved its goal of finishing fourth in the overall medal tally after winning 30 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medals.The next Asian Para Games will be held in the Japanese Prefecture of Aichi and its capital city of Nagoya in 2026.