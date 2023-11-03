LG Twins Look To Win First Korean Series Title in 29 Yrs. against KT Wiz

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2023 Korean Series will begin on Tuesday for a best-of-seven series between the regular season champions LG Twins and the KT Wiz at Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium.The appearance is a long time coming for the Twins, who are looking to win their third championship and the first in 29 years following their titles in 1990 and 1994.While LG is the favorite going into the Korean Series, KT is coming off of a reverse sweep against the NC Dinos during the playoffs, where the 2021 champions came back from two-games down in the best-of-five series to win three straight and clinch a Korean Series berth.The Twins have already announced their ace Casey Kelly will take the mound as the Game One starter, with a record of one win and one loss against the Wiz this season in four starts.KT’s Wes Benjamin, who had four wins in five starts against the Twins, pitched in Game Five against the NC Dinos and will not be available to start until Game Three on Friday.This season, the LG Twins had 10 wins and 6 losses against the KT Wiz.