Kim Ha-seong Becomes 1st S. Korean to Win MLB's Gold Glove

Photo : YONHAP News

San Diego Padres' infielder Kim Ha-seong has become the first South Korean and the second Asian player to win a coveted Gold Glove in Major League Baseball(MLB).The MLB announced on Sunday that he had won the National League Gold Glove in the utility category, which recognizes a player's defensive versatility, after a season as the Padres' primary second baseman with 106 games in the position while logging 32 games at third base and 20 at shortstop.Other contenders in the category included Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, both of whom have previously won the award in other categories.Japan's Ichiro Suzuki was the first Asian player to win the Gold Glove, followed only by the 28-year-old South Korean infielder.Meanwhile, Kim has also been named a finalist for the MLB's annual Silver Slugger Award, up against Betts as well as Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds rookie Spencer Steer.Like the defensive award, the offensive award honors the best player in each position for both the American League and the National League, with the winner set to be announced on Thursday.