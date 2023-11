Photo : YONHAP News

The LG Twins have won the Korean Series baseball title for the first time in 29 years.The regular season champions defeated the KT Wiz 6-2 on Monday at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul in Game Five of the best-of-seven series, winning four straight games after losing the first.It is the club’s third championship and the first in 29 years following their titles in 1990 and 1994.Captain Oh Ji-hwan was selected as the MVP of the Korean Series for the first time in his career with overwhelming support of 80 out of 93 votes in the press vote.