LG Twins Capture First Korean Series Title in 29 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The LG Twins won their first Korean Series title in 29 years on Monday night. The Seoul baseball club won the best of seven series in five games thanks largely to team captain Oh Ji-hwan, who won the Korean Series MVP honors.Max Lee reports.Report: The Korean Series came to a close in Game Five on Monday as the LG Twins claimed their first pro-baseball title in 29 years over the KT Wiz with potent offense that carried them through the series.In what was ultimately the last game of the best-of-seven series, the Twins got on the board first in the third inning against KT’s Ko Young-pyo, when Park Hae-min’s two-run double gave the Twins an early 2-0 lead.The Twins never looked back, scoring six runs on the night, while LG’s starting pitcher Casey Kelly and the bullpen kept KT’s offense relatively quiet, giving up just two runs.At the top of the ninth inning, the 2-2 pitch from the Twins’ closer, Go Woo-suk, led to a weak line drive to second baseman Shin Min-jae, who caught the third and final out of the Korean Series, bringing an end to one of the longest championship droughts in the KBO League as the Seoul team clinched their first title in 29 years.Although the series started ominously for the team with a loss in game one, the Twins followed with dramatic back-to-back, come-from-behind victories, with catcher Park Dong-won the hero in game two after nailing a two-run home run in the eighth inning to help the team even up the series.In game three, down by two runs in the ninth, LG’s captain Oh Ji-hwan hit a three-run homer to ensure an 8-7 win to take a 2-1 series lead.Oh would be named the Korean Series MVP, after finishing the series with three home runs and eight Runs Batted In, while also becoming the first player to hit homers in three straight games in the same Korean Series.Having waited 29 years for their third title, the Twins fans braved the frigid November weather to celebrate the win.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.