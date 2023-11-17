Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Paper Suggests North Korea is Reorganizing Legations to Leverage New Cold War

Written: 2023-11-18 15:11:45Updated: 2023-11-18 15:23:54

Photo : YONHAP News

A recently published analysis paper suggests North Korea may be reorganizing its overseas legations to leverage the emerging new Cold War structure to improve its nuclear arsenal.

This comes amid a series of closures of North Korean diplomatic missions.

A report on the closures by Kim Jong-won, a researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy's center for unification strategy suggests North Korea may be actively hitching on to the new Cold War structure to lessen the pressure of international sanctions.

It also states that North Korea is emulating Russia's use of the Commonwealth of Independent States(CIS) to circumvent sanctions and is reorganizing its overseas legations accordingly.

The paper also encouraged South Korea to promote ties with the nations where North Korea has closed its embassies and called for active monitoring of new North Korean legations to ensure they are not being used to circumvent sanctions.

North Korea has recently closed a slate of its embassies in Uganda, Angola, Spain, Nepal and Hong Kong.
