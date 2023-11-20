Yoon Congratulates Members of T1 for Winning 2023 LoL Championship

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated South Korean e-sports team T1 for winning the 2023 League of Legends World Championship for the first time in seven years.On his official social media account on Monday, Yoon conveyed congratulations to the five-member team for their record fourth title, adding that their display of unity has delivered great happiness and moved the hearts of people in South Korea and around the world.Citing the country’s four inaugural gold medals in e-sports at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, the president said the latest victory has proclaimed to the world the nation's reputation as the home of e-sports.Yoon then pledged full government support for the nation's gaming industry to ensure global competitiveness and to lead in the international market.On Sunday, T1 defeated China's Weibo Gaming to win the 2023 League of Legends World Championship title at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.