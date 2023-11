Photo : YONHAP News

Several South Korean artists won prizes at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, one of the three biggest music awards in the U.S.Jungkook of BTS won an award in the “Top Global K-Pop Song” category on Monday with his solo track “Seven,” which had previously topped the US Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.The eight-member boy band Stray Kids was named the winner of the “Top K-Pop Album” with "5-Star" while girl group Blackpink won an award in the “Top K-Pop Touring Artist” category, grabbing their first Billboard award ever.Girl group New Jeans, which had earned four nominations in last year’s awards, was named winner in the “Top Global K-Pop Artist” category.The organization newly established the four categories related to K-Pop this year, the only categories South Korean acts claimed awards in this year.