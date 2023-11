Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated China 3-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.Team Korea, led by coach Jürgen Klinsmann, grabbed the win in their second Group C match in the Asian qualification round.In the match at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Captain Son Heung-min netted a penalty in the eleventh minute before heading home a second just before the break. Son was also involved in the third goal, assisting Jung Seung-hyun's header in the second half.The win was South Korea’s second consecutive victory in Group C after slamming Singapore 5-0 in Seoul last Thursday.The national team will be called up again next year ahead of the Asian Cup set for January in Qatar.