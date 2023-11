Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has secured the bid to host the 2027 IBF World Bowling Championships.According to the Korea Bowling Association on Thursday, South Korea was selected as the host of the 2027 event at the executive board of the International Bowling Federation(IBF) held in Lausanne, Switzerland.The association said South Korea will be playing host of the championships for the first time ever as it had only previously hosted the World Men's Championship in Busan back in 2006.A total of 32 teams from Asia, Europe and the Americas will compete in the upcoming event.South Korea grabbed four gold, four silver and two bronze medals at this year’s world championships which were held in Kuwait last month.South Korea will also host the IBF U21 World Championship for the first time in 26 years next July.Some 700 young bowlers from around 50 countries are set to compete in the 12-day competition.