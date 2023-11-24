Top Gov't Officials, Biz Leaders Making Last-minute Pitch to Win Bid to Host World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and top business leaders are exerting all-out efforts in a last-minute campaign to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan a day before the host city vote.Han, who arrived in Paris on Sunday, is scheduled to meet throughout the evening on Monday delegates from the 182 member states of the Expo’s governing body, the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE).Han is set to appeal for the member states’ support by explaining South Korea’s capacity and vision to host the world expo.Trade, industry and energy minister Bang Moon-kyu and second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju are also set to make a last-minute pitch to BIE members.Such efforts are also under way by the heads of the nation’s top business groups, including Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, Lotte and POSCO, who have been staying in Paris since last Thursday to secure the bid to host the world event.Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also arrived in Paris on Sunday to support South Korea’s latest bid. He’s set to attend a seminar attended by BIE members on Monday.