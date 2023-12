Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, announced on Thursday that former leader Venerable Jaseung took his own life by self-immolation.According to the Jogye Order spokesperson Ven. Wubong, Ven. Jaseung “left a warning to all Buddhists” with his death, following the Buddhist practice of burning oneself alive as an offering.Ven. Jaseung’s body was found in a dormitory for monks at the Chiljang Temple in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, where he was staying alone.The police had discovered notes in the monk’s car parked nearby containing an apology for causing a lot of trouble by ending his life there, adding that the building will be restored by his disciples.