Albums by BTS member, Suga, and by K-pop girl group NewJeans have made the Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Albums of 2023.”According to the list revealed on Thursday, the five-member K-pop girl group's album "Get Up" placed 33rd.The monthly said “the sheer concentration of super-elastic hooks and retro-futuristic production on songs like “Super Shy,” “New Jeans,” and “ASAP” is remarkable.”Suga’s third release, “D-DAY,” came in 69th in the top albums list. The monthly described the album as a collection “that lyrically and musically probes the concept of freedom and whether it’s a blessing or a curse.”NewJeans’ “Get Up” was also included in the best albums lists of the New York Time and British GQ.