Ballerina Park Sae-eun Receives Medal from France's Culture Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean ballerina Park Sae-eun received an arts and culture award from France's ministry of culture.Park's management agency Etoile Classic said Saturday she recently received the "chevalier" medal and a certificate in the name of France's minister of culture, Rima Abdul Malak, in Paris.The French government awards the honor to individuals who have contributed to developing arts and culture.Park is the first Korean ballerina to receive the medal. Previous Korean recipients include conductor Chung Myung-whun, filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and jazz vocalist Nah Youn Sun .Park became the first Asian dancer to achieve the rank of étoile in the Paris Opera Ballet in 2021. She won an award at the Prix de Lausanne in 2007 and was named best female dancer at the 2018 Benois de la Danse, the dance world's most prestigious awards ceremony.She is performing with the Paris Opera Ballet for the 2023-2024 season as well, taking the lead role in a production of "The Nutcracker" this month.