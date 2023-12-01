Literature Translation Institute Unveils 4 Winners of Translation Award

Photo : YONHAP News

The Literature Translation Institute(LTI) of Korea announced on Wednesday that it selected four winners for this year’s translation awards.The four are Kim Hye-kyeong, Jean-Claude De Crescenzo, Oh Young-a and Lia Iovenitti.Kim and De Crescenzo, who are married, won the LTI Korea Translation Award for translating Lee Seung-u’s “Voyage a Cantant” into French. The couple has been continuously introducing South Korean literature to France since 2008. Kim is a professor of Korean studies at Aix-Marseille University.Oh was selected as a winner for her Japanese rendering of Cho Hae-jin’s “Simple Sincerity” while Iovenitti won the award for her Italian translation of Kim Hye-jin’s “Concerning My Daughter.”As a third-generation Korean Japanese, Oh teaches at Graduate School of Translation and Interpretation at Ewha Womans University while Iovenitti is a teacher at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.Each winner received 20 million won in prize money.The LTI Korea Translation Award was established in 1993 to encourage outstanding translators who contribute toward communication between Korean literature and world literature and in order to promote Korean literature overseas.