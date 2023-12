Photo : KBS

The works of two Korean American writers have made the New York Times’ “100 Notable Books of 2023” list.On the list released on Wednesday, the daily included “Same Bed Different Dreams” by Ed Park and “Y/N” by Esther Yi, who relocated to Germany from her native Los Angeles.The paper said Park’s second novel “is packed to the gills with creative elements that enliven his acerbic, comedic and lyrical odyssey into Korean history and American paranoia.”Yi’s debut novel “Y/N” was described as a “weird and wondrous novel” that centers around “a bored young woman in thrall to a boy band buys a one-way ticket to Seoul.”