Photo : YONHAP News

Korean box office hit "12. 12: The Day" topped six million ticket sales on Saturday, according to the film's distributor, Plus M Entertainment.The milestone came 18 days after the film's release.The historical thriller is expected to top seven million in ticket sales by the end of the weekend and ultimately become the second film this year to top ten million after "The Roundup: No Way Out."Directed by Kim Sung-su and starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Woo-sung, "12.12: The Day" dramatically recounts the nine-hour confrontation between mutinous troops and government forces during the military coup of December 12, 1979.It has won accolades for its tense plotline and solid acting.