Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored a goal in the club’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday as he hit a milestone for the season.Son set up two goals in the first half and found the net himself in the second as Spurs played at home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, helping his side secure a 4-1 victory to end a five-game losing streak.It was Son’s tenth goal of the season, making him the seventh Premier League player to record a double-digit goal tally for eighth straight seasons.With the strong performance, Son was named the Man of the Match in a fan vote on the league’s official website after the game, claiming over 72 percent of some 30-thousand-400 votes.