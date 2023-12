Photo : YONHAP News

RM and V of K-pop group BTS began their mandatory military service on Monday.Posting on the fandom platform Weverse on Sunday, RM said he was truly happy to have lived as a member of the K-pop sensation over the past ten years, and he believes the next chapter of life will offer new inspiration and opportunities for learning.On the same platform last week, V expressed anticipation for new experiences while looking forward to meeting other young men starting their military duty and interacting with them.While Jin, J-Hope and Suga began their mandatory duty last December, April and September of this year, respectively, remaining members Jimin and Jung Kook are set to begin their service on Tuesday.The septet hopes to resume activities as a whole group once RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook complete their conscription in June 2025.