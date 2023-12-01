KBO’s Lee Jung-hoo Reportedly Inks $113 Mln Contract with SF Giants

Photo : YONHAP News

​Kiwoom Heroes’ center fielder Lee Jung-hoo has reportedly signed a six-year contract worth 113 million U.S. dollars with the San Francisco Giants in the Major League Baseball(MLB).New York Post columnist Jon Heyman and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal posted on social media on Wednesday that the six-year deal includes an opt-out clause after the fourth season, meaning the 25-year-old can become a free agent.While neither the Giants nor Lee have officially announced the contract, if confirmed, the deal would be the biggest for a “posted” Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) player, surpassing pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin's six-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2013 season worth 36 million dollars.Among batters, Kim Ha-seong had signed a record 28-million-dollar contract with the San Diego Padres in 2021.The son of KBO legend Lee Jong-beom, nicknamed "Son of the Wind" for his blazing speed, the junior Lee was named the league's most valuable player(MVP) in 2022 after leading in batting average, hits, RBIs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.The center fielder was eligible for posting for MLB teams earlier this month after completing seven seasons in the KBO.