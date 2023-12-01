EX-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo to Retire after 2024 Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Major League Baseball(MLB) All-Star and current SSG Landers outfielder Choo Shin-soo has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season.According to the Korea Baseball Organization club on Thursday, the 41-year-old has agreed to sign a final contract for 2024 at the league’s minimum salary of 30 million won, or around 23-thousand U.S. dollars, a significant cut from his one-point-seven billion won 2023 salary.The star plans to donate next year's salary to charities, with the Landers joining him in the endeavor, and has also suggested various events and services next season to repay fans for the support he has received.Choo, who will be the Landers' captain in 2024, said he also wishes to contribute to the future of baseball in the country by sharing his experiences with young players in SSG's second-division futures league team.After signing with the Seattle Mariners out of high school, Choo began his professional career in the U.S. minor leagues in 2001 before he was eventually called up to the majors, becoming an American League All-Star for the Texas Rangers in 2018.He returned to his homeland in 2021 to join the SSG Landers.