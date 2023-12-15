SF Giants Announce 6-Yr., $113 Mln Contract with KBO's Lee Jung-hoo

Photo : YONHAP News

Kiwoom Heroes' center fielder Lee Jung-hoo has signed a six-year contract worth 113 million U.S. dollars with the San Francisco Giants in the Major League Baseball(MLB).In announcing the deal on Friday, the Giants posted on their official social media page "Lee Jung-hoo, Welcome to the San Francisco Giants," in the Korean language.According to the team, the six-year deal includes an opt-out clause after the 2027 season allowing the 25-year-old to become a free agent.By year, Lee will earn seven million dollars in 2024, 16 million dollars in 2025, 22 million dollars each in 2026 and 2027, and 20-point-five million dollars each in 2028 and in 2029, with a five million-dollar bonus written in as well.The deal is the biggest for a "posted" Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) player, surpassing pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin's six-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2013 season worth 36 million dollars.Among batters, Kim Ha-seong had signed a four-year record 28-million-dollar contract with the San Diego Padres in 2021.The son of KBO legend Lee Jong-beom, nicknamed "Son of the Wind" for his blazing speed, the junior Lee was named the league's most valuable player in 2022 after leading in batting average, hits, RBIs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.Lee and the Giants are set to hold an official press conference at the team’s home field of Oracle Park at 6 a.m. Saturday, Korea time.