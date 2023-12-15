Cold Snap, Snow Cause Flight Cancellations, Suspend Ferries

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap and heavy snow gripping the nation caused flight cancellations in and out of Jeju Island and suspended over 100 passenger ships.According to the Korea Airports Corporation, as of 11 a.m. Sunday, 12 of the total 467 flights that were scheduled to depart and arrive at Jeju International Airport were cancelled, with 30 flights postponed.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, 107 ferries on 85 routes, including one connecting Incheon and Baengyeong Island, were suspended as of 11 p.m. on Saturday.The extreme weather conditions also closed national highways at three locations in North Jeolla Province and five roads in other regions, while public access was prohibited at 268 locations in 13 national parks.There were no reported casualties from the latest cold wave as of 11 p.m. Saturday, but a case of cold-related illnesses reported on Friday raised the cumulative number since December 1 to 42.The cold snap also caused four cases of frozen and broken water meters in Gyeonggi Province.