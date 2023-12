Photo : YONHAP News

With a heavy snow warning issued for Jeju Island, Halla Mountain’s Samgakbong Peak reported 53-point-six centimeters of snowfall from Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.The heavy accumulation led to restrictions on seven mountain trails, while vehicle access was limited for roads in mountainous areas and strong winds disrupted flight operations at Jeju International Airport.A strong wind warning is in effect at the airport, where a total of 77 flights were delayed, including 72 domestic flights, three international arrivals and two international departures.The Jeju Island Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters called for thorough management with concerns over damage to agricultural facilities due to the heavy snow.