Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jimin's solo single "Closer Than This" hit the top of the iTunes Top Song charts in 90 countries after its release Friday, his agency BigHit Music said Saturday.The song was leading the charts in the United States, Japan, Germany, France and elsewhere as of 8 a.m. Saturday.It hit the top of the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and European iTunes Song Chart the previous day.According to his agency, "Closer Than This" is dedicated to ARMY, BTS's dedicated fan base, and reflects Jimin's pledge never to let go of his fans, no matter what.The single's music video, which recounts Jimin's decade of artistic activity, rose to the top of YouTube's Music Video Trending Worldwide list immediately after its release.Jimin enlisted in the Korean military to perform his mandatory service on December 12.