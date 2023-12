Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored a goal in the club’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday.The club captain found the net in the 18th minute against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with his goal helping his team secure a 2-to-1 victory to win three straight games.With the eleventh goal of the season, Son tied for third place in goals this season. Earling Haaland of Manchester City is in the lead with 14 goals.With his strong performance, Son was named the Man of the Match in a fan vote on the league’s official website after the game, claiming over 67 percent of some 23-thousand votes. Son won the honor seven times this season.