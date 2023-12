Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will mostly see clear skies on Friday despite soaring fine dust levels expected in many regions.The National Institute of Environmental Research predicted fine dust levels to be "bad" in the capital area, the Chungcheong, Gyeongsang and North Jeolla provinces as well as Gwangju.The levels are expected to fall slightly on Saturday, but some regions are likely to see them rise to “bad” levels.Afternoon highs are forecast to range from four to 12 degrees, including six degrees for Seoul.Saturday is likely to bring cloudy skies, with snow or rain forecast for most parts of the country.