Science

Tsunami Reaches S. Korea's East Coast after Earthquake in Japan

Written: 2024-01-02 08:16:27Updated: 2024-01-02 09:47:06

Photo : YONHAP News

A tsunami was reported in South Korea for the first time in 31 years on Monday in the wake of a massive earthquake in Japan.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, the first tsunami reached Namhangjin on the east coast at 6:01 p.m. with a height of 20 centimeters.

As of 8 p.m., waves had hit 67 centimeters off Mukho and 41 centimeters off Sokcho.

It is the first time in 31 years that a tsunami was reported on the country’s east coast with four reported to date, the strongest of which came after a seven-point-seven-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan in May 1983 as crests reached over two meters.

The KMA said in an advisory that the tsunami can grow after the initial waves and may continue for more than 24 hours.

According to the weather agency, a quake with a magnitude of seven-point-six struck Japan’s Ishikawa and nearby prefectures at around 4:10 p.m., which caused minor tsunamis in waters off South Korea's east coast province of Gangwon on Monday evening.
