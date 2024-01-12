US Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch as Violation of UNSC Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.In response to an inquiry by a South Korean media outlet, the department said that the U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Sunday, adding this launch, as well as the other ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang in recent years, is in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.The department said that it poses a threat to the North’s neighbors and undermines regional security.The department, however, reiterated that Washington remains committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang and calls on the North to engage in dialogue, while reaffirming that the United States' commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.In a separate statement, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said that while the U.S. has determined that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to its allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the North’s illicit weapons program.