Team Korea's Main Goalkeeper Removed from Call-up Due to Knee Injury

South Korea has hit a snag in its pursuit to claim the Asian Cup title for the first time in 64 years as its main goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu won’t be able to play due to an injury.The Korea Football Association announced on Friday that Kim was removed from the call-up to the national football team after he suffered a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while training earlier on Thursday.Kim’s absence from the team is regarded to be a significant misfortune as he had served as Team Korea’s main goalkeeper since Paulo Bento headed the national team.Even after Jürgen Klinsmann succeeded Bento, Kim’s position remained strong in the team as he defended the goal post in ten games out of a total of 12 matches the national team competed in since March of last year.In place of Kim, second goalie Jo Hyeon-woo is set to step in.Jo, who demonstrated strong performance in the 2018 World Cup, served as the main goalkeeper in a match against Uruguay in March of last year and against Vietnam last October.