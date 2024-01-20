Heavy Snow Advisories in Effect in Gangwon While Winter Youth Olympics Underway

Photo : YONHAP News

Mountainous areas of Gangwon Province were seeing heavy snow on Saturday, the second day of the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.According to local weather authorities, snow piled 15-point-three centimeters deep in Dogye, Samcheok, ten-point-six centimeters deep in Sapdangnyeong, Gangneung, eleven-point-one centimeters deep in Wangsan-myeon, Gangneung, nine centimeters deep in Misiryeong, eight-point-seven centimeters deep in Jinburyeong and seven-point-seven centimeters deep in Daegwallyeong as of 10 a.m. Saturday.A heavy snow warning was in effect in southern mountain areas of Gangwon Province, while a heavy snow advisory was upgraded to a warning in north-central mountain areas of the province at 1 p.m.Easterly winds are expected to dump rain and snow on eastern parts of Gangwon Province through Sunday.Mountain regions of Gangwon Province are expected to see between 10 and 30 centimeters of snowfall, with some places receiving 40 centimeters or more. Northern coastal areas will see three to eight centimeters, while central and southern coastal regions will see one and five centimeters.The province's disaster response headquarters has already begun responding to the snowfall. The province is also deploying 693 snowplows, five-thousand-620 personnel and one-thousand-671 tons of deicing agent to the 195-point-one kilometers of roads near the Youth Olympic venues.Some 41 hiking trails in Soraksan, Odaesan and Tabaeksan national parks have been closed due to the snow.