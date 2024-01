Photo : YONHAP News

Korea has won its first gold medal at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.Rising short track speed skating star Joo Jae-hee bested Chinese skater Zhang Xinzhe to take gold at the men's 15-hundred-meter event at Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday with a time of two minutes and 21-point-906 seconds.Fellow Korean skater Kim You-sung took bronze with a time of two minutes, 22-point-148 seconds.The 16-year-old Joo conserved his strength early in the race but turned on the jets in the final two laps, squeezing between the two Chinese skaters in the lead and moving into the inside lane for the last lap.In the women's 15-hundred-meter event, 15-year-old Chung Jae-hee placed seventh, while Chinese skater Yang Jingru took gold.