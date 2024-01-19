Cold Wave to Grip Nation This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap has gripped the nation with cold wave advisories issued for the capital area and inland parts of Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows on Monday plunged to around minus ten degrees Celsius, with the freezing weather forecast to continue into the afternoon.Afternoon highs are expected to range minus eight to three degrees, ten degrees lower than Sunday, with six below forecast for Seoul.Strong winds will increase the wind chill, with advisories in place for the western and southern coastal areas in South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island.Snow is forecast for the central region, Jeolla Province, inland parts of North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island on Monday.Mountain areas on Jeju are expected to receive more than 30 centimeters of heavy snow until Tuesday, while the western region of North Jeolla and southern coastal areas of South Jeolla are forecast to have more than 20 centimeters.