Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Jung Hui-dan won the women’s 500 meter speed skating silver at the Winter Youth Olympics on Monday.On the third day of the competition, Jung crossed the line in 39-point-64 seconds at the Gangneung Oval, zero-point-36 seconds behind Angel Daleman of the Netherlands.Jung is considered among the rising stars in South Korean speed skating, having won the gold medal in the women’s 500 meter speed skating event at the Junior Speed Skating World Cup last December.Finishing in eight place was compatriot 16-year-old Lim Lee-won, who crossed the line in 41-point-03 seconds.