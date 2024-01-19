Cold Snap Continues, Heavy Snow Forecast for Western Provs., Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave is gripping the nation on Tuesday with morning lows dipping to minus 15 degrees Celsius in the central region and cold wave advisories issued for most parts of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, afternoon highs on Tuesday will range from minus nine degrees to one above, one to four degrees lower than Monday, with minus seven degrees forecast for Seoul.Strong winds will increase the wind chill, with advisories in place for coastal areas.The frigid weather is expected to continue into Thursday before letting up from Friday afternoon.With the cold snap, snow is also continuing in South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island on Tuesday.Mountain areas on Jeju are expected to receive more than 50 centimeters of heavy snow until Wednesday, while the western region of Jeolla Province is forecast to have more than 20 centimeters and the coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province are likely to see three to ten centimeters.