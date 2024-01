Photo : YONHAP News

Tuesday's temperatures fell even further compared to Monday with daytime mercury levels in most parts of the nation dipping below zero.Wednesday morning temperatures are forecast to be similar to Tuesday's or slightly higher, ranging from minus 18 degrees Celsius to minus two degrees across the country, including 12 below in Seoul.Wednesday's daytime temperatures will be slightly higher than Tuesday’s, with the capital forecast to see minus four degrees while minus five degrees to three degrees is projected across the country.By Wednesday, up to 50 centimeters or more of snow will fall in the mountainous areas of Jeju Island and five to 15 centimeters or more in the western part of Jeolla Provinces, with the Chungcheong Provinces also seeing up to seven centimeters of snow.The bitter cold wave will continue until Thursday before gradually rising on Friday.