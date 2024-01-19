S. Korea at Risk of Sending Smallest Delegation in 48 Yrs. to Paris Games

Photo : KBS News

The continuing struggle of South Korean national teams in ball sport qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics may result in the lowest number of athletes attending the games in nearly half a century.As of Tuesday, the only ball sport discipline South Korea has qualified for in the upcoming Summer Games is women's handball.The men's football team will look to qualify for the Paris Games during the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in April, continuing its unbroken streak of appearances that began with the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics.With a majority of ball games being team sports, the failure by a number of teams to qualify will have a noticeable impact on the number of athletes representing the country in the Summer Games.A total from the disappointing performances resulting in fewer than 200 competitors participating in the Games would be the smallest delegation sent by South Korea in 48 years since 50 took part in the 1976 Montreal Games.