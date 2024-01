Photo : YONHAP News

The latest cold snap is continuing for the third day on Wednesday with morning lows plunging to around minus 15 degrees Celsius in the central region.Wednesday’s afternoon highs are forecast to be slightly higher than Tuesday’s, ranging from minus six degrees to three above across the country, including four below in Seoul.The frigid weather is likely to continue into Thursday before letting up from Friday afternoon.Heavy snow is forecast to continue on Jeju Island with as much as 20 centimeters falling in mountainous areas, three to ten centimeters in the western parts of the Jeolla Provinces, and up to five centimeters in the Chungcheong Provinces.Strong winds are blowing in most parts of the nation, with gusts of 20 meters per second expected to hit Jeju and coastal areas.