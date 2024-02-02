Menu Content

S. Korea Face Australia at 2023 AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinals

Written: 2024-02-02 15:25:56Updated: 2024-02-02 15:35:06

S. Korea Face Australia at 2023 AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinals

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team, who suffered a crushing defeat against Australia at the final match of the AFC Asian Cup nine years ago, will seek redemption on Saturday.

The Taeguk Warriors, led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, is set to face off against the Socceroos in the quarterfinal stage of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at Qatar's Al Janoub Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 a.m. Korea time on Saturday.

Having secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing second in Group E, South Korea progressed to the quarterfinals by defeating Saudi Arabia four-two in a penalty shootout.

Australia, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinal stage after topping Group B and defeating Indonesia, led by South Korean head coach Shin Tae-yong, with a four-nil victory in the Round of 16.

Ranked 23rd globally by FIFA, South Korea has a historical record of eight wins, eleven draws, and nine losses against the 25th-ranked Australia.
